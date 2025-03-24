Watch Now
Marion County deputy sheriff fired, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated

INDIANAPOLIS — A deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was fired after being arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Saturday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that David Hodges, a deputy sheriff at the time of his arrest, was fired and is being held at the Marion County Adult Detention Center.

Hodges faces the following charges:

  • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment
  • Reckless driving causing property damage
  • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC above .08

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575.

