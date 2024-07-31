Marion County inmate charged after battering cellmate over "farting" noise

INDIANAPOLIS — An inmate at Marion County jail is facing new felony charges after battering a cellmate who he though was farting in his face.

Dametric Gaddis, a 33-year-old inmate at the Adult Detention Center in Indy, is charged with battery and criminal confinement after he allegedly attacked another inmate in his cell.

On June 22, deputies were call to the housing unit on a reported assault. They found a man with fresh blood on his face, head and clothing, according to court documents.

The inmate was treated at Eskenazi Hospital and later taken back into custody.

According to court documents, Gaddis attacked his cellmate because he thought the cellmate was farting in the cell. In reality, surveillance showed the cellmate was sliding a chair across the flood to his bunk. He told Gaddis and police the sound was coming from his sandals, according to court documents.

Video showed Gaddis becoming upset after not accepting the excuse. He then punched the cellmate numerous times in the face and head.

Gaddis was treated for injuries to his knuckles from the force he hit the cellmate with.

Gaddis was in jail on charged of auto theft, unlawful carrying of a handgun and dealing drugs.