Marion man found dead in roadway after shooting

MARION — A man is dead following a shooting Tuesday night in Marion.

According to the Marion Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of South Miller Avenue in Marion on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a 35-year-old man, identified as Contrell Jackson, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police say Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. They say this case is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Capt. Mark Stefanatos or Detective Sergeant Josh Zigler of the Marion Police at 765-668-4417 or 765-662-9981.