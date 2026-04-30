Marion police ID juveniles in a video that raised concerns about assault

MARION — The Marion Police Department is investigating a video circulating on social media that depicts juveniles intimidating and assaulting a single juvenile.

The department said in a social media post on Wednesday night that it has identified the juveniles involved and has submitted the case to be handled within the Grant County juvenile justice system.

Police had received messages regarding the social media video, with citizens expressing concern over the depicted assault. The messages led to the investigation. What the police have learned or where the video was taken were not shared in the social media post.

The department also encouraged citizens to contact the police with any further information on the case or with information on other crimes.