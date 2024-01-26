Marion Police investigating shooting involving 2 juveniles

MARION — The Marion Police Department is investigating shooting incident involving at least two juveniles on Thursday.

The Grant County Central Dispatch received a call of shots fired in the area of Western and Nelson Street. A police captain was in the area and said he heard the shots.

The captain located a juvenile male at 1st and “F” Street. The juvenile said someone in a maroon car was shooting at him. He was not injured in the incident.

Officers then checked the area and found spent cartridge casings at the intersection of Western and Nelson Street. A vehicle that had been struck was located in the parking lot of Marion Engineering.

A separate vehicle parked on Nelson Street and another business were also struck.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle matching the description at 4th and “D” Street. An officer observed a male running from the area, and officers chased after him.

Police say the male didn’t stop when ordered to by officers. The officer deployed his taser and detained the suspect.

The suspect was identified as a juvenile. He was found with a 9mm handgun in his possession.

The suspect was taken to a hospital as standard procedure after an officer deploys a taser. The juvenile suspect was taken to a Muncie detention facility.

During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, police found a 40 S&W caliber handgun.

Investigators say they are seeking an arrest warrant for another juvenile involved. The driver of the suspect’s vehicle was released after the investigation.