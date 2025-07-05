Mass shooting downtown kills 2, injures 5 others following 4th of July celebrations

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven people were shot in a mass shooting event in downtown Indianapolis that claimed the lives of two people, including a juvenile, early Saturday morning, according to IMPD.

Officers responded to a disturbance at Washington and Meridian Street around 1:27 a.m. Officers were notified of a second disturbance in the area of Washington and Illinois.

IMPD said that as they were approaching the second disturbance, they heard shots fired.

When officers arrived at the second scene, they found several victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers and IEMS immediately began administering aid to the victims.

IMPD said a one victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Five other victims were taken to area hospitals. One victim, identified as a juvenile, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Officials say a seventh victim walked into the hospital in stable condition.

Police confirmed that among the victims were at least three adults and three juveniles. The police are working to learn the age of the victim who died at the scene.

At the scene, police discovered multiple firearms.

IMPD is actively investigating this incident.

“I don’t know how many times we have to say it - we are not your children's keepers! You are!” said IMPD Chief Christopher Bailey during a presser on Facebook Live.

Other leaders have spoken out against the violence.

Rick Snyder, Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President

STATEMENT FROM FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE after Mass Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis



⭕️ We Warned of the approaching storm, politicians in charged shrugged it off…the storm arrived



“Once again our elected leaders are MIA…it’s shameful.” #CircleCityChaos pic.twitter.com/Y411dDmhun — Rick Snyder (@RickFOP86) July 5, 2025

Pastor Malachi Walker, Young Men, Inc. Director

What happened in Indianapolis last night is unacceptable.



Gun culture is out of control. Two people were killed. A child is dead. More are wounded. We had kids carrying assault rifles downtown. This is not normal, and we cannot allow it to become routine. Kids need structure and oversight. Not dropped off without supervision.



I support Chief Bailey’s urgency and I agree: it’s time for tough conversations. But let’s be clear. While parents MUST step up and take accountability for their children, it’s not just about blaming parents. This is about an entire culture that glorifies violence, makes excuses, neglects prevention, and waits for tragedy before acting. It’s layered. It’s complex. And it’s killing our kids.



While it absolutely starts at home, the Marion County Prosecutor must hold those involved-yes, even juveniles-accountable to the fullest extent of the law. We cannot afford leniency when lives are being lost. Consequences must be real. Justice must mean something. A slap on the hand is not enough.



At Young Men, Inc., we’ve been doing the work for 31 years. And it works. We are saving and changing lives every single day. This year alone, we’ve mentored 30 new boys through our camp and ongoing programming. Thousands have come through our doors over three decades. We instill discipline. We teach character. We give them vision. We are showing opportunity and changing lives. But despite the impact, we struggle every year to fund our work. Enough with the excuses. If we want to stop these tragedies, it’s time to invest in what’s actually working.



We don’t need more blame; we need more responsibility. We need a community that refuses to normalize this violence and instead mobilizes around real solutions.



This moment demands more than outrage. It demands action.

Pastor David Greene, President, Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis

Mayor Hogsett, Chief Bailey and other community leaders will be holding a press conference later on Saturday.

