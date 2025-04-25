MCCOY, Indianapolis Justice System Leaders hope new council provide solutions to teen violence

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 17 have been arrested in connection with an armed carjacking in Indianapolis.

“He pointed a gun to my head and said give me the key and get out of the car, The victim told WRTV.

Following the carjacking, police quickly responded and were able to recover the stolen vehicle after a short chase.

Surveillance video captured some of those moments.

WRTV

“We are all getting desperate to sort of figure this out,” Liz Coit, President of MCCOY told WRTV.

As the City of Indianapolis continues to deal with youth violence, the Marion County Commission on Youth says it's partnering with Indianapolis Justice System Leaders to form a new juvenile advisory council.

“They are concerned that by the time these kids are getting to them today as to maybe 10 years ago, they are far gone. They’ve already carved out this path in the juvenile and the justice system. The hope is maybe we can insert something new to prevent our kids from getting here,” Holt added.

Officials say the goal of council to empower young adults to help create positive change in the city.

“This is a great opportunity for people who have gone through the juvenile system to reach out to us and say, this is what works, and this is what doesn’t,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears told WRTV.

Officials say the program is open to young adults ages 18 to 25, who have experience within the juvenile justice system.

“We are hopeful that these individuals who are participating the process, are going to be willing to mentor kids who maybe in a similar situation who maybe a little bit young than them,”

For more information on how to apply click here.