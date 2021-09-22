McDonald's employee shot, wounded by co-worker on northeast side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A McDonald's employee shot and critically wounded a co-worker Wednesday morning at a restaurant on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting around 8:45 a.m. at a McDonald's located at 2425 E. 38th St. near North Keystone Avenue.

IMPD Officer Samone Burris said officers found an employee who had been shot by another worker at the restaurant.

Medics transported the victim, who has not been identified, to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released information about the search for the suspect or what led to the shooting.