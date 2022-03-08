Charges filed in shooting of IMPD officer in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of shooting an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer during an exchange of gunfire last month in Fountain Square has been formally charged.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Tuesday that formal charges were filed against Mylik Hill, 31, for his alleged role in the shooting of IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan. Hill is also accused of shooting at IMPD Officer Daniel Majors, according to court documents.

Hill faces two counts of attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

"Today marks the beginning of the judicial process of the criminal case, but the long road to recovery for the injured officer has already begun," Mears said. "As we move forward, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office is continuing to keep the officer, his family, our law enforcement partners, and the community in our thoughts during this difficult time."

According to IMPD, Mangan suffered "significant damage" to his Adam's apple and voice box. He remains hospitalized, and it uncertain if he will be able to breathe, speak or swallow normally again.

Court documents said Mangan's police radio was struck by gunfire and exploded, engulfing his left side in flames. He flipped his burning police radio to release it from his gun belt and dropped it in the street with his bare hand.

Provided by IMPD IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan is recovering after he was shot in Fountain Square on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Fellow officers are stationed at the hospital with Mangan at all times as he continues to recover.

"He is an incredible example of an officer that is dealing with a traumatic injury that he is going to have to deal with for a while," IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said. "This is not going to be a short recovery, unfortunately, but his spirit is right."

IMPD Lt. Kendale Adams said Mangan wrote a prayer from his hospital bed that read, "Dear, God! We are so grateful. Grateful for your unconditional love for us! Father God, you have blessed me beyond my imagination. Each person I have come in contact with or have heard about is seeking to serve me. I was supposed to serve this community, but God has greater plans. I am uncertain what they are, but am thankful for the people he is using. Thank you, Jesus! Amen."

The night of the shooting, IMPD officers responded to a crash when they were directed to the location of a red vehicle believed to be involved.

Officers located Hill and the vehicle in the 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue. Officers, wearing full police uniform and driving police-issued vehicles engaged with Hill, who took off running. At some point during the incident Hill and the officers exchanged gunfire.

Mangan and Hill were both struck during that exchange.

Hill fled the scene and was later located and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Hill was struck twice in the chest and once in the thigh, court documents said.

"The continuous work of detectives, prosecutors, and others to bring this case to this point is much appreciated," Taylor said. "These charges are an important step to obtaining justice. Today though, I want to focus on Officer Mangan. The courage and commitment he displayed during this incident was nothing short of remarkable. But the work is not done yet. Officer Mangan has a long road ahead of him and I ask the community for their continued prayers to look after him and his family."

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting or have a doorbell camera or surveillance in the area that may have captured anything from the incident to contact them by calling 911, or at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Taylor said people who want to send cards to Mangan can address them to the IMPD Southeast District at 1150 Shelby St.

Watch Tuesday's news conference below.