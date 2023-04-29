Mental health counselor stabbed by inmate at New Castle Correctional Facility

NEW CASTLE — Detectives are investigating after a stabbing occurred at the New Castle Correctional Facility that left two individuals injured.

A female mental health counselor at the New Castle Correctional Facility was conducting a group session involving eight male offenders at 9:40 a.m. on April 28.

According to police, at some point in the session, one of the offenders allegedly displayed a pointed metal object and began stabbing the counselor in her neck and throat for an unknown reason.

Police say during the attack, several of the other offenders attempted to intervene. One offender was stabbed in the chest while trying to stop the attack.

The female mental health employee and the other inmate were taken to Indiana University Ball Hospital in Muncie. Neither of them sustained life-threatening injuries.