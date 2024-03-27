Mexican national in Indiana illegally sentenced to 28 months in federal prison for unlawful gun possession

INDIANAPOLIS — A Mexican man in the United States without lawful authorization has been sentenced to 28 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

Court documents allege Jose de Jesus Rodrigues-Soto (also known as Pedro Torres), 34, was arrested after officers were called to Eagledale in Indianapolis for a domestic violence situation.

Court records show Torres arrived at a home with a pump-action shotgun and threatened to "kill them all" inside the home.

Torres was found inside a car at the scene with the shotgun on him. After initially resisting, he was taken into custody, according to court documents.

According to court documents, the victim showed police threatening text messages from Torres. He later called the victim from jail and asked for charges to be dropped.

“Violent, illegally armed abusers pose a profound danger to those closest to them, police, and the entire community,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Through our LEATH initiative, federal prosecutors will continue to work hand in hand with HSI, IMPD, and law enforcement agencies across the district to save lives by disarming domestic abusers and removing them from our communities.”

The LEATH Initiative (Law Enforcement Action to Halt Domestic Violence), is named in honor of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Officer Breann Leath, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

