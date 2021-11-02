Miami Co. Sheriff's Department investigating vandalism, burglary at Amboy church and community center

AMBOY — A church and a community building in Miami County became the targets of vandalism and burglaries last week.

Police are asking the public for help in tracking down who is responsible.

The crimes happened at the Amboy Friends Church in Amboy, as well as the town's community building.

The small town sits on State Road 19, about 30 miles northeast of Kokomo.

Home video taken at the scene shows the damage done to the church's basement and foot pantry sometime Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Vandalism in Miami County

Whoever broke in set off fire extinguishers, spaghetti sauce was smeared on the walls, items belonging to the property were thrown all over, and the church also reported that some items were stolen.

The Miami County Sheriff tells WRTV that the town's community center sustained extensive damage due to flooding and broken windows.

The person or people responsible even broke off a toilet and allowed the water to flood the building. The sheriff believes that more than one person was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami County Sheriff's Department at 765-473-5474.