Mini-barn sale on Facebook Marketplace leads to Monroe County woman's arrest

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police arrested a Monroe County woman after the theft of a mini barn.

Pamela Jimenez Deckard faces charges of theft, a level 6 felony.

According to the state police, the investigation began after a theft of a mini-barn listed on Facebook Marketplace for $3,500.

Police say that the victim made a full purchase to Jimenez, and after receiving payment, communication from Jimenez stopped.

During the investigation, police discovered that the mini-barn had been repossessed by the company that had originally sold it to Jimenez before she sold it on Facebook Marketplace.

Jimenez was charged and arrested on Monday. She has since bonded out of jail.