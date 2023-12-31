Watch Now
Missing 11-year-old girl from Indiana found at Wisconsin gas station, 3 arrested for kidnapping

A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 5:30 PM, Dec 31, 2023
WELLS COUNTY — Three people have been arrested after a missing 11-year-old girl from Wells County was found at a gas station in Wisconsin.

Police say the Iowa County Communications Center was notified a vehicle at a gas station in Barneveld, Wisconsin, matched the car description included in the Indiana Silver Alert for the abduction of an 11-year-old.

According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was located driving south on U.S. Highway 151 after leaving the Kwik Trip gas station.

The girl was located safely. The following were arrested in connection with the abduction:

  • Zachary Delozier, 27, of Edgemont, South Dakota
  • Sara Gaudino, 23, of Rapid City, South Dakota
  • Isaiah Schryvers, 24, of Rapid City, South Dakota

All three adults had warrants for kidnapping of a minor out of Wells County, police say.

“As Iowa County Sheriff, I can’t thank everyone enough,” Michael Peterson said. “Being out there with this great group of professionals, watching all these agencies come together, taking these three adults into custody quickly and removing this 11-year-old female from this situation so she can return to her family is an amazing feeling. Thank you for making a difference in our communities.”

