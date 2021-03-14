7-year-old boy safely located after homicide in Indianapolis, man arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — A 7-year-old boy has been safely located after detectives were notified of his disappearance at the scene of a homicide on Indianapolis' southeast side Saturday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives were notified 7-year-old Marco Antonio Jimenes Castro was missing after they responded to a homicide around 7:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lickridge Court.

He was safely located around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound(s).

Karen Leticia Castro Hernandez, 23, was killed in the incident, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

On Sunday, a 28-year-old man wanted for questioning in connection with the homicide, was stopped along the highway in Floyd County, according to IMPD.

IMPD detectives went to Floyd County and arrested in connection with the homicide, according to IMPD. Formal charges haven't been filed by the prosecutor's office.

Detectives believe this incident is domestic-related, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in a press release.

"If you or someone you know is involved in an abusive relationship, IMPD would like to encourage you to seek assistance from one of the Domestic Violence Awareness partners in Indianapolis, such as the Julian Center," Cook said. "The Julian Center can be reached at 317.920.9320 or you can visit their website at juliancenter.org. If you are currently experiencing abuse and not in immediate danger, please contact our non-emergency line at 317.327.3811 so that an officer can respond to assist."

Police have not said what Marco's relation to the homicide victim or the incident is, but will only confirm they discovered he was missing while on the scene investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call IMPD homicide detectives at 317-327-3475 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).