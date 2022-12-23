Watch Now
Missing Ohio baby Kason Thomass found alive in Indianapolis hours after suspect arrested

Columbus Police
Left, person of interest, Nalah Jackson. Right, Kason and Kyair Thomass.
Posted at 7:35 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 19:45:49-05

Ind. — A missing 5-month-old baby who was kidnapped in Ohio along with his twin has been found alive in Indianapolis, according to Columbus Police.

Hours before Kason Thomass was found, the suspect, Nalah Jackson, was located and taken into custody in Indianapolis.

Columbus Police say Kason was found inside the stolen Honda Accord wearing the same clothes. The car was found near a Papa John's on Indiana Avenue.

The stolen Honda Accord where missing 5-month-old Kason Thomass was located

Police said Jackson stole a vehicle from a Donatos Pizza in the Short North neighborhood of Columbus at around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Twins Kason and Kyair Thomas were inside the car.

Kyair Thomas was located Tuesday at the Dayton International Airport, but Kason Thomas remained missing.

Police say they received several calls Thursday morning from people who thought they saw Jackson in Indianapolis. She was located around 2 p.m. and her ID was confirmed via fingerprints.

A spokesperson for the Indianapolis FBI says Columbus Police is the lead agency and the Cincinnati FBI office has the case.

Kason's parents have been notified of Jackson's arrest. Now that Jackson has crossed state lines, Columbus Police say this could "absolutely" become a federal investigation.

Jackson has been arrested previously for child endangerment, custody interference, domestic violence, assault and a slew of other charges.

WRTV sister stations WCPO and WEWS contributed to this report.

