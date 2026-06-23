Mistrial declared in murder case of mother accused of 5-year-old daughter’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — As of Tuesday afternoon, a mistrial has been declared for Toni McClure, the mother charged with murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter, Kinsleigh Welty.

McClure, 31, was arrested and charged with murder, criminal confinement, and battery of a person under 14 following the girl’s death in April 2024.

Officials say McClure admitted to police that for several months she had been keeping her daughter locked in a closet in her mobile home and was extremely malnourished. Doctors say the girl weighed more at 2½ years old than she did when she died.

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Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears told WRTV that a mistrial was declared "because of inappropriate communications between a juror and a witness."

The first day of McClure's trial was Monday, and some jurors visibly fought back tears as they viewed photos from the autopsy of a five-year-old girl. Jurors heard from the first police officer and firefighter on the scene, a detective, and a crime scene technician who processed the scene, and from the doctor who supervised Welty’s autopsy.

"This outcome derails months of preparation by the parties and delays justice for Kinsleigh and her loved ones. We remain committed to presenting this case again and securing the justice she deserves." Mears said.