Monroe County Probationary Deputy arrested for neglecting a dependent

MONROE COUNTY — A probationary deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office has been stripped of his badge and is facing numerous charges after it was discovered his infant child is suffering from several serious injuries, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a news release, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received a report of an infant being treated at IU Health Bloomington Hospital on Monday, May 19. The infant was being treated for multiple injuries at various stages of healing.

Officials learned the child was the infant of Noel Hernandez Jr, a probationary deputy (trainee) of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Marté contacted Indiana State Police to conduct an independent investigation into Hernandez.

Per the release, Sheriff Marté suspended Hernandez’s police authority and placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation on the same day.

Monroe County Courts issued a warrant for Hernandez's arrest on Wednesday, May 21.

Hernandez is facing the following charges:



Neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury

Neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury

Aggravated battery

Battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person under the age of 14 years old

Sheriff Marté terminated Hernandez's employment with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office upon his arrest.

Officials said Hernandez had been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since March 31, 2025, and was currently in the initial stages of his training.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is cooperating with the ISP investigation into Hernandez.

The investigation is ongoing.