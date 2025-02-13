'I want to hurt others': Mooresville High School student arrested for alleged Valentine's Day shooting plot

MOORSVILLE —An 18-year-old student from Mooresville High School was arrested for allegedly planning a school shooting set for Valentine's Day.

Trinity J. Shockley is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, classified as a level 1 felony, alongside two counts of intimidation, categorized as level 5 felonies.

According to court documents, the investigation was initiated when the FBI's Sandy Hook tip line received an anonymous tip indicating that a local high school student was orchestrating a shooting plan for Valentine's Day.

The informant disclosed that the student had access to an AR-15 rifle and expressed admiration for notorious mass shooters, including Nicholas Cruz, who murdered 17 people and wounded 17 others on Feb. 14, 2018.

The individual was referred to as "Jamie" in messages on the chat application Discord and was traced back to Shockley.

Jamie identified as a transgender man who allegedly communicated her plans with another user named "TCC Mama."

In the messages, when asked if she had a solid plan for a mass shooting, Shockley wrote, "Parkland part two. Of course, I've been planning this for a YEAR." In more messages, Shockley said she planned to kill someone she referred to as her "crush."

The following messages were provided by police in court documents:

-Jamie: I'm taking [redacted] with me.

-Jamie: My boy best friend

-TCC Mama: I don't mean to sound really dumb but what do you mean you're doing it?

-Jamie: The shooting

-TCC Mama: Ah okay and you're still doing the 14th?

-Jamie: Yeah

-TCC Mama: So is he going to be joining you in the shooting or do you plan on shooting him too?

-Jamie: I'm shooting him.

At approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday, detectives from the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department, in collaboration with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at Shockley's residence. Police also obtained notebooks with notes allegedly written by Shockley which revealed her homicidal thoughts.

"I want to hurt others. All of these minorities are useless. I believe others don't deserve to live. Everyone lives to die," Shockley wrote.

According to court documents, when police sat down to interview Shockley, she said she thought she was there because of her father's girlfriend. She told police that she planned to go to Ivy Tech to study criminology and eventually wanted to join the FBI.

When asked about her intentions for a mass shooting, Shockley allegedly confessed to having a plan. She told police that it was going to be similar to other school shootings and that she would do it during lunchtime. Shockley also allegedly told police that her motivation for making the plan was Nicolas Cruz. She said she wanted to prove that she was his number one fan.

Shockley also disclosed that she recently had a breakdown at school because her mother recently passed away from a drug overdose.

Court documents revealed that an official from Mooresville Schools told police that Shockley tried to receive mental health assistance dating back to her freshman year and that she expressed suicidal ideation. However, every time she tried to get help, her father would allegedly deny her access.

At this time, Trinity Shockley is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.