Mooresville Police investigating a series of vehicle break-ins

MOORESVILLE — A series of vehicle break-ins swept through four Mooresville neighborhoods Sunday night through Monday morning.

Residents say this isn't common in their otherwise safe community.

24 years is about how long Connie Lane has lived in the Crafton Meadows neighborhood.

"I’ve grown up here my whole life so we're all pretty safe," Lane said.

A sense of security that is compromised from time to time, by car break-ins.

"It's personal property, you don’t want to vandalize that. But if you need the money, I’m sure there are other ways to get it," Lane said.

Monday, Mooresville Metro Police posted on Facebook about break-ins that happened Sunday night into Monday, between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. The post says four neighborhoods were affected: Karrington Estates, Crafton Meadows, Roberson Woods, and Knightsbridge.

"We know some local police officers and they just kind of reached out and told us there were some vandalisms in some vehicles and asked everybody if they have any footage on their doorbell camera," Lane said.

Lane said this time, she wasn't a victim of the crime, but a few years ago she was and knows exactly how it feels.

"Several neighborhoods in the area got hit and we were one of them. It was a little disturbing, but we figured it was kids’ kind of out looking for things, change and that kind of thing," Lane said.

Lane said although that experience left her feeling a bit uneasy, it pushed her to better protect her belongings.

Echoing a simple reminder from police to not leave belongings inside your vehicles overnight.

“We always keep our vehicles locked. We have security, motion lights, ring doorbell. That kind of thing," Lane said.

Police are asking residents in those neighborhoods to check security devices for possible videos or photos of any suspicious people or vehicles in the area Sunday night and contact Detective McDaniel at 317-831-3434 or email mmcdaniel@pd.Mooresville.in.gov. You may also leave an anonymous tip at 317-831-3434 option 4.