Mooresville police officer involved in fatal pedestrian accident

MOORESVILLE — A fatal pedestrian accident involving an on-duty Mooresville Police Officer is under investigation following an incident that occurred Friday night.

According to the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department, the accident occurred at approximately 11:10 p.m. when the officer's patrol vehicle struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway. The pedestrian died as a result of the collision.

The Morgan County Serious Crash Investigations Team (SCIT) has taken over the investigation of the incident to ensure an independent and thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the crash.

In addition to the external investigation, the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department announced it will conduct its own internal investigation to determine whether the officer involved was operating within established department procedures at the time of the accident.

The identity of the pedestrian who was killed has not been released pending notification of their next of kin, police said.

No additional details about the circumstances of the crash, including the location or factors that may have contributed to the incident, have been released at this time.

Both investigations remain ongoing.