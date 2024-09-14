Moped driver struck, killed on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man driving a moped was struck and killed by the driver of a sedan on Indy's northeast side early Saturday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the the 6100 block of E. 34th Street for a crash around 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a black sedan and moped, both with heavy damage.

Officers then located a person, believed to be an adult male, unresponsive in the grass on the south side of 34th Street.

The male had injuries consistent with trauma and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Based on preliminary investigation, police believe the black sedan was traveling westbound on E. 34th Street and crossed the center line, striking the moped which was traveling eastbound.

Shortly after arriving on-scene, witnesses advised officers that a male believed to be the driver of the striking sedan was attempting to leave the scene on foot.

Officers were able to quickly detained the male without issue. The adult male who was detained was later found to have an outstanding local warrant and was placed under arrest.

As is standard procedure in fatal accidents, the driver of the black sedan was transported to an area hospital for a blood draw. Investigators preliminary believe intoxication to be a factor, however, this has not yet been confirmed.