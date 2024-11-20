More than 12 arrests made during drug raids across Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A series of raids led by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) led to the arrest of more than 12 people Wednesday morning.

Warrants were served throughout Marion, Johnson, Owen and Hamilton counties.

The DEA said meth, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana were seized during raids, along with several firearms. One state arrest and twelve federal arrests were made.

An investigation has been ongoing for several months in a collaboration between IMPD, DEA, ATF, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Law enforcement identified several perpetrators of drug trafficking in the city and throughout Indiana. Police said the suspects were also responsible for widespread violence.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said its SWAT team assisted the DEA in serving federal court orders at a home in the 1500 block of Churchill Street.

In Marion County, A DEA Spokesperson said raids took place in the 300 block of W.31st Street and the 2900 block of S. Taft St.

Marion County is considered a HIDTA, which means a high intensity drug trafficking area.