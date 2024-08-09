More than 70 dresses stolen from non-profit that provides formal wear for free

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis non-profit is speaking out a day after someone allegedly ransacked their business leaving thousands of dollars in damage.

“My first reaction was why,” Julia Rutland told WRTV on Friday.

On Thursday, owner Rutland says she went to open her shop and found more than 70 designer dresses stolen and other jewelry items missing, along with designer shoes as well.

“We are just here to serve our community, and all of this is donated to us,” Rutland said.

Rutland says she started The Gifted Gown in 2013 because she realized people stopped going to events like prom because they couldn’t afford the cost of formal wear. The shop relies on donations from the community.

The organization says they have helped more than 1,100 people.

“It’s not things that are important, it’s those moments and memories that you make,” Rutland said.

Jalysa King tried on her first dress about 6-years-ago. She is now the board president.

“It feels like you’re a little girl playing dress up again,” King said.

Rutland and King say they won't let this setback stop them from being a shining light in their community.

“Whoever did it, they needed things more than we did and we are here to help. We are not going to stop giving back,” Rutland said.

If you are looking to donate to The Gifted Gown, click here.