Morgan County deputy shot, in stable condition at Indy hospital

MORGAN COUNTY — A Morgan County Sherrif's Deputy was shot around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday during a SWAT situation in Martinsville.

According to sources, the deputy Mallory Schwab is currently receiving treatment at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. They are considered to be in stable condition.

The SWAT team remains at the scene in the 7000 block of Beech Grove Road on what began as a welfare check after a worrisome social media post.

Schwab is in her first month with the sheriff's office in Morgan County. She was formally with the Martinsville Police Department.

She is a Murray State University graduate, where she played basketball before entering the United States Army reserves.

This is a developing story.