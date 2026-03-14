Morgan County officials investigating apparent murder/suicide in Monrovia

MONROVIA — Investigators with the Morgan County Major Crimes Task Force say they are investigating an apparent murder/suicide in Monrovia that happened on Friday.

Officials with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office say officers with the Monrovia Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Sashing Way in the Homestead Addition around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch received a 911 call from a man who said he had shot his wife.

While making their way to the scene, officers learned that a four-year-old girl was also inside the residence.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the child and safely removed her from the residence. During this time, officials say they heard a single gunshot from inside. Responding officers then found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving efforts, both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials say the child was not physically harmed, but she was taken to a hospital in Mooresville for observation. The child was reunited with her nine-year-old sister, who was in school at the time of the incident. The children are being cared for by the Department of Child Services.

“This is a devastating and unnecessary situation that has left a family ripped apart,” stated Sheriff Richard Myers in a press release. "However, I want to commend the quick and decisive actions by the first responding officers that successfully removed the four-year-old child from an extremely dangerous and possible deadly situation.”

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Detective Ryan Thompson at (765) 349-5073 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.

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