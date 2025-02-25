Mother charged with neglect after toddler's death in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is facing neglect charges after the recent death of her 1-year-old daughter.

According to a probable cause affidavit, an investigation began when 1½-year-old Daisy Phillips was found unresponsive in her home in the 4400 block of Linwood Court on February 8, 2024.

Records show when officers initially arrived at the scene, they found Daisy, along with her mother, Kayla Johnson, and her mother's boyfriend. According to initial reports, Kayla stated her boyfriend had swaddled Daisy and placed her in a car seat three hours before the emergency call. After checking on her, Kayla discovered Daisy unresponsive and immediately called 911, performing CPR until they arrived. Beech Grove medics confirmed Daisy's death around 2:40 p.m.

During the investigation, police obtained a search warrant for the home. It was noted in the affidavit that the temperature in the apartment was recorded at 87 degrees Fahrenheit. The apartment consisted of two bedrooms, including one belonging to Kayla and her boyfriend and the other shared by Daisy and her 2-year-old sister.

Police found a marijuana vape pen in the home but notably no illegal narcotics were located.

The coroner also responded to the scene and did not observe any signs of external injury or trauma to Daisy.

Further investigation and a final autopsy concluded Daisy's cause of death was undetermined with a significant condition of malnutrition. Daisy weighed 17 lbs with protruding ribs, and sunken belly, and eyes. There were no contents found in Daisy’s stomach or small intestines, and only a small amount in the large intestines.

According to the affidavit, Daisy's medical records indicated she was seen by a doctor in May 2023 and weighed 14 lbs and 8 oz at the time. She was noted to be a healthy 7-month-old infant. Two months later, she was seen again and weighed 14 lbs and 4 oz. Due to Daisy's weight loss, her parents were advised on how to increase her calories.

Daisy was last known to have seen a medical provider on September 21, 2023. Daisy weighed 17 lbs. 3 oz and was noted to be a healthy 12-month-old infant at that time.

Police conducted interviews with Kayla and her boyfriend but neither of them mentioned anything about malnutrition.

The boyfriend, however, told police that he believed Daisy's death was his fault because of how he swaddled and strapped her into the car seat and put blankets over the car seat. He allegedly expressed to police several times that her death was his fault. At this time, the boyfriend has not been formally charged, however, Kayla is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

According to Daisy's obituary, she was called "Duke" by loved ones. Her family describes her as friendly and said she loved waving and smiling at everyone that she came into contact with.