Mother indicted for alleged role in infant's death

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County Grand Jury has indicted a mother for her alleged role in the death of an infant.
Jayda Styles was indicted for the January 2023 death of Harmonnie Jones.
According to police, the 7-month-old was found unresponsive in the 4400 block of Linwood Avenue. After transport to Riley Hospital, the infant died.
The Marion County Coroner's Office determined the child died from non-accidental trauma.
Styles is being charged with aggravated battery, a level one felony.
The case will proceed in Marion County Superior Court 21.