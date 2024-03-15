Watch Now
Mother indicted for alleged role in infant's death

Posted at 3:14 PM, Mar 15, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County Grand Jury has indicted a mother for her alleged role in the death of an infant.

Jayda Styles was indicted for the January 2023 death of Harmonnie Jones.

According to police, the 7-month-old was found unresponsive in the 4400 block of Linwood Avenue. After transport to Riley Hospital, the infant died.

The Marion County Coroner's Office determined the child died from non-accidental trauma.

Styles is being charged with aggravated battery, a level one felony.

The case will proceed in Marion County Superior Court 21.

