Mother of victim sues suspect, Fishers bar in fatal shooting case

FISHERS — The mother of a victim in a fatal shooting at Britton Tavern in Fishers filed a lawsuit against the suspect and the bar, claiming security failed to provide adequate protection.

The mother of Justin Burton filed the lawsuit as personal representative of her son's estate. Burton, 30, was shot and killed at the bar on Nov. 30, 2025.

The lawsuit names shooter Maclean Murt and Blind Pig Inc., which operates Britton Tavern.

The complaint states Murt had threatened another patron with a gun before shooting Burton.

The lawsuit claims the tavern was negligent in multiple ways. It failed to hire proper security personnel, according to the complaint. The bar also served alcohol to visibly intoxicated patrons.

Other allegations include failing to maintain adequate security and properly monitor patron behavior. The complaint also claims the tavern failed to enforce posted warnings prohibiting weapons.

The lawsuit seeks damages for medical, funeral and burial expenses. It also seeks compensation for the loss of Burton's love, care and companionship.

Burton lived in Noblesville with his mother. He provided financial and emotional support to his brother, according to the complaint.

Murt, 31, was charged with murder and armed robbery in the shooting. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. inside the tavern near State Road 37.

He has a jury trial scheduled for Sept. 14.