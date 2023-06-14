Mother sentenced after infant dies of COVID-19 in 9-year-old's care

INDIANAPOLIS — A mother facing felony neglect charges after her 3-month-old died of COVID-19 complications in the care of his 9-year-old brother has entered a plea agreement.

According to court documents, Madelissa Flores, pleaded guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. Four other charges of neglect were dismissed.

Flores left her 3-month-old son with his 9-year-old brother without food or electricity, according to court documents.

Flores of Indianapolis had several complaints made against her to the Department of Child Services alleging she had left her children at home unsupervised for hours at a time, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The child infant was found unresponsive upon a welfare check from police in November 2021.

A search warrant of the house found a foul odor, no electricity, working lights or appliances, floors littered with dirty diapers, trash and rotting food, and bottles of alcohol left open.

Police also interviewed the infant's 9-year-old brother, who told them Flores instructed him more than once to take care of his infant brother while she was away. At one point while they were unsupervised, the boy found the infant not breathing and unresponsive.

Flores told police the infant had been sick but was not being given medicine because she wanted to treat him naturally before going to a doctor, according to the affidavit.

Flores admitted to police she left the children alone on numerous occasions for hours at a time.

Flores also told police the home was without electricity for a week and that there was no food because she only buys enough to eat day-to-day.

Medical records showed the infant had multiple fractures, indicating he may have been shaken or forcibly handled, according to the affidavit.

Flores was given a 10 year sentence. Six years of that sentence were suspended and she was credited with 480 days of jail time. This means Flores has less than three years remaining in prison.