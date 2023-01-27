Mother's boyfriend convicted of neglect in 2019 infant death

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted nearly four years after his girlfriend's son died.

Dontrell Mcclung, 1, died on Feb. 20, 2019. According to an autopsy, the child died from head trauma consistent with child abuse that was from a “single, rage incident.”

Tyree Resnover of Marion was found guilty Thursday on a single neglect of a dependent resulting in death charge.

At the time, Resnover and Mcclung's mom, Kira Fear, claimed the child had fallen down the stairs of their Airbnb nearby.

Detectives said Mcclung had “bruising from head to toe” when he was pronounced dead.

During Mcclung’s autopsy, Dr. John Cavanaugh told investigators that the child had a compression fracture to the skull which was “from Child Abuse, and not from falling down the stairs.” Dr. Cavanaugh also told Craighill that the bruises on Mcclung’s legs were in the patters of fingers or knuckles and the trauma to his head was from “a single, rage incident.”

Prosecutors say a search of Resnover’s phone revealed he had searched “what is a sign of a concussion for a baby."

A jury trial for Fear is scheduled for Feb. 6, while Resnover's sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 24.