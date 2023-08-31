Motorcyclist dead after overnight shooting on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Thursday morning after being shot while riding a motorcycle on the near northeast side, according to IMPD.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Hillside Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday on the report of a person shot. This is near 34th Street and Keystone Avenue.

A man was located at the location with gunshot wound(s). He died at the scene.

Preliminary investigation found the man was driving a motorcycle through the intersection of 34th Street and Keystone Avenue when he was shot. He then crashed the motorcycle into the front yard of a home in the area.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Christopher Morgan at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.