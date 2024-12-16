Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Indy's east side

Police scene
Shutterstock
File photo of a crime scene
Police scene
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to E. 16th Street and N. Post Road on a report of an accident around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned a vehicle and a motorcycle collided.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where they later died.

Police said the vehicle that collided with the motorcyclist did not stay on scene.

Crash investigators have responded to begin an investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make a difference today!