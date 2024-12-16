Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to E. 16th Street and N. Post Road on a report of an accident around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned a vehicle and a motorcycle collided.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where they later died.

Police said the vehicle that collided with the motorcyclist did not stay on scene.

Crash investigators have responded to begin an investigation.