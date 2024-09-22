Motorcyclist killed in northwest side hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist died in a hit-and-run crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis Saturday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5600 block of Michigan Road on reports of a crash just after 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a motorcycle and vehicle that had been involved in the crash.

According to IMPD, the motorcyclist suffered from “injuries consistent with trauma” as a result of the crash. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where they later died.

IMPD says the crash was a hit-and-run. Officers and still investigating.

WATCH | WRTV’s latest headlines