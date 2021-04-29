Multi-county police chase ends in crash in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY — A multi-county police chase that began in Henry County around 2:15 Thursday afternoon, ended in a crash in Rush County.

According to the New Castle Police Chief, officers were made aware of a possible stolen vehicle near New Castle on State Road 3 by a person who recognized the truck from a social media post.

When officers were on their way to check it out, they passed it. That's when police pulled the truck over and the driver took off and a chase ensued, starting at State Road 3 and Executive in New Castle.

The chase finally came to an end when it crashed on Goose Road near Knightstown. The driver initally ran and was later apprehended behind a bar by New Castle and Knightstown officers.

The suspect was taken into custody with minor injuries and one officer suffered a minor injury, non-life threatening.

The stolen truck was said to have been stolen out of Delaware County and it had stolen catalytic converters in the back.