Multiple arrested following human trafficking searches at massage parlors in Lafayette, Kokomo

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Police Department is continuing to investigate after they searched two massage parlors linked with human trafficking crimes.

On Wednesday, Lafayette Police’s Special Victims Unit and other agencies executed search warrants at the following businesses:

Royal Massage, located at 405 Sagamore Parkway South in Lafayette

Kokomo Massage, located at 3841 South Lafountain Street in Kokomo.

An 11-month investigation uncovered the establishments were being used for prostitution and financial crimes.

Multiple people were arrested following the investigation, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Four women were recovered during the searches and are being provided with services, support, and shelter.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.