Multiple people shot, 2 fatally, in separate incidents on Indy's north, west sides

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indianapolis police say multiple people were shot, two fatally, in two overnight shootings on Indy's near north and west sides.

Online police reports show Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were first dispatched just before midnight Sunday to a mobile home park near Rockville Road and South Lynhurst Drive on a "shots fired" report.

There, police found a woman suffering a gunshot wound. Medics rushed her to a hospital, where she later died.

Shortly after the Rockville Road shooting, police were called to a home in the 4000 block of North Park Avenue, near 38th Street and College Avenue, to investigate another person shot incident.

IMPD initially reported that they found at least one victim suffering a gunshot wound, though later added that two other victims arrived at IU Methodist Hospital with gunshot wounds received at the incident on Park Avenue.

One of the victims in the Park Avenue shooting died from their injuries; IMPD has not confirmed how many people were shot, their conditions, or their identities.

A public information officer is expected to provide more information on the Park Avenue shooting. News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.

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Anyone with information on the Rockville Road shooting was asked to contact Det. Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov.