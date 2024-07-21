Multiple shot in Anderson during large gathering

ANDERSON — Multiple people were shot in Anderson during a large gathering early Sunday morning, according to police.

Anderson police said they responded to reports of a large gather in the 2200 block of Arrow Avenue just after midnight.

As officers arrived to the area, they got reports that multiple people were blocking the roadway and fighting.

A few moments later, police heard gunshots.

As officers made their way toward the gunfire and through the crowd, they located several gunshot victims.

Police said the victims who identified themselves were transported to the hospital, and two were transported to an Indianapolis hospital in serious condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cora Garcia at 765.648.6729, or you may report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477)