Muncie doctor to serve 5 years in prison for unlawfully prescribing medication that killed 8 patients

MUNCIE — A former Muncie doctor will spend five years in prison for unlawfully prescribing medication that killed eight of his patients.

Dr. William Hedrick previously plead guilty to Unlawful Dispensation of Controlled Substance, Medicaid Fraud, Obstruction of Justice, and Harassment.

Hedrick operated about nine clinics in Indiana before they were all closed in November 2014.

At least eight people died while seeking Hedrick's treatment.

“Dr. Hedrick’s prescribing habits killed his patients as result of his greed,” Delaware County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Zach Craig said.

In a separate case in June 2018, a Delaware County jury

found Hedrick guilty of three counts of forgery and three

counts of prescription related registration offenses.

“Hedrick is a convicted felon and a complete, utter, and total disgrace to the medical profession. I call upon Indiana’s medical licensing board to immediately revoke his license to

practice medicine. This prison sentence with revocation of his license to practice medicine will save lives," Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman said.