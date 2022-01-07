Muncie man accused of selling drugs that killed Hartford City teenager

MUNCIE — A Muncie man is accused of selling drugs that caused a Hartford City teenager’s death in June.

The 21-year-old man is preliminarily charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony. WRTV does not identify suspects until they are formally charged.

The man, who was arrested Wednesday on other drug charges, allegedly sold oxycodone to 18-year-old Kelsey Clamme, who died of an overdose on June 19, 2021.

Clamme allegedly purchased four pills from the man outside a Muncie gas station on the day of her death, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Toxicology results showed Clamme had a lethal amount of fentanyl, which had allegedly been “pressed/laced” into the pills, in her blood at the time of her death.

Hartford City Police Department Chief Cody Crouse questioned the man after his arrest. Court documents say the man admitted to selling Clamme what he believed to be Oxycodone on the night of her death. He also told police he sold the teenager Vicodin pills two days earlier.

The man is in custody in the Delaware County Jail with a $65,000 cash bond.

He also faces six preliminary drug charges, including two counts each of dealing in a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug, along with neglect of a dependent and driving while suspended.

Court documents said he twice sold “roxycontin” drugs to an informant at the same gas station where he allegedly sold pills to Clamme in June.

The man was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop at Second Street and Kilgore Avenue in Muncie while in a car with his girlfriend and their 1-year-old child.

At the time of his arrest, the man was allegedly carrying 10 tablets of narcotic drugs.

The man was convicted in March 2020 of dealing in a controlled substance and carrying a handgun without a license. At the time of Clamme's death, he was on probation after being released from house arrest.

He was also scheduled to stand trial in another case on April 4 after prosecutors charged him with felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of a narcotic drug and theft of a firearm.