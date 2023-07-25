Muncie man charged with attempted kidnapping of 3 children

RANDOLPH COUNTY — A Muncie man has been charged with three counts of attempted kidnapping after impersonating a police officer in an attempt to lure three kids into his vehicle.

According to court documents filed in Randolph County, on July 10, a Saratoga woman called dispatchers about a possible child abduction.

The woman told police that her three grandchildren, ages 8, 9 and 10 were approached by a man in a black SUV near the Saratoga Lions Club. The man, identified as Kevin Jameson, told them he was a cop.

Jameson allegedly asked the children "if they wanted to ride in his cop car." He then showed the children a video of what appeared to be a crime on his phone and said they should get into his car to view it, court document revealed.

The children refused and then went back to their grandmother's house to tell her what happened.

According to court documents, the grandmother had a friend who recalled a man in a black SUV pulling up behind her vehicle and throwing away items in her trash can. These items, including bills, a prescription bottle and a letter from jail were linked to the name of Kevin Jameson. The grandmother was able to look up this name and find images of Jameson that matched her grandchildren's description.

Police obtained information that Jameson was residing in Muncie, Indiana. They found images of his vehicle, that also matched the description from the children.

Jameson is currently on probation for another attempted kidnapping case, according to court documents.

For this incident, he has a pretrial set for October 12 and a jury trial on November 13.