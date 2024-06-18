Muncie man convicted of dealing resulting in death after juvenile overdose

MUNCIE — On Tuesday, a Delaware County Judge convicted a Muncie man of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, Ricky L. Taylor was convicted of Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, a Level 1 Felony.

Court documents reveal Taylor was arrested in November 2023 after a juvenile died of an apparent overdose.

Based on a toxicology report, it was determined the juvenile died from fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.

According to court documents, a detective from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office learned that the juvenile victim was seen by witnesses buying a blue M30 pill at the Muncie Drag Strip racetrack the day before.

The person that sold the pill was identified as Taylor. Court records reveal Taylor confessed to police that he sold M30 pills to the victim on multiple occasions.

Today, Judge Feick found Taylor guilty of Count 1, Aiding, Inducing, or Causing, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 1 Felony, Count 2, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony,

and Count 4, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in a Narcotic

Drug, a Level 5 Felony. The Judge found Taylor not guilty

of one (1) other charge.

Pursuant to Indiana law a level 1 Felony is punishable by 20 – 40 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine and a Level 5 Felony is punishable by 1 – 6 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Delaware County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Ramirez, who prosecuted the case, made the following statement:

“I am proud to announce that a large supplier of counterfeit fentanyl tablets has been convicted of Aiding, Inducing or Causing Dealing a Narcotic Drug Resulting in Death for his role in the chain of distribution of fentanyl in Delaware County. As far as we are aware, this may be the first time that an upper-level supplier has been held accountable for an

overdose death related to his distribution network. This marks the 12th drug dealer who has been convicted in Delaware County of Dealing Resulting in Death.”

