Muncie man sentenced to 41 years for child neglect resulting in death

MUNCIE — A 33-year-old Muncie man will spend the next 41 years in prison after a Delaware County judge sentenced him Thursday.

Nathaniel Jordan was found guilty in June of multiple counts of neglecting a dependent, neglecting a dependent resulting in death and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to court documents, Jordan was punching his girlfriend Jessica Skeens in the face as she drove on the Muncie bypass in May 2017.

The attack ended when Jordan grabbed the steering wheel and jerked in out of Skeens' hands. This sent the car off the road an into a ditch.

When this happened, Skeens daughter Taelyn Woodson was thrown from the vehicle and died. Three other children in the car suffered minor injuries.

Investigation into the wreck found that Woodson and another child were not properly restrained.

In 2019, Skeens was sentenced to 41 years in prison for neglect and possession of drugs.

Police say a number of opened and unopened bottles of alcoholic beverages were found inside and outside the van at the scene as well.

“I am very pleased with the sentence in this case," Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said. "This has been a very emotional case. Zach and I have worked this difficult case for six long years. Although there is nothing we can do to bring Taelyn back, we were able to obtain justice for her. I pray that this last verdict will start to bring closure to Taelyn’s family.”