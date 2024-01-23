Muncie police pursuit of wanted woman ends in fatal crash

MUNCIE — A police pursuit of a wanted suspect in Muncie lead to a fatal crash on Tuesday.

According to the Muncie Police Department, the suspect was a woman who was wanted for active felony warrants for dealing cocaine, identity deception and possession of a dangerous narcotic drug.

Officers were notified that if they were to attempt to arrest the suspect, she was armed with a rifle and had previously made violent threats to officers.

When an officer initiated a traffic stop on the suspect near W. Memorial Drive and S. Gharkey St., police said she fled in the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck another uninvolved vehicle at Mulberry and Main St.

The Delaware Co. Coroner's office confirmed there was one fatality, although, no identification has been made.

The suspect was taken into custody, according to police..

Indiana State Police has taken over the investigation at this time. Anyone with information can contact 765-778-2121.