Musician Lisa Loeb says acoustic guitar was stolen at Conrad Hotel in Indy

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Lisa Loeb arrives at a For Your Consideration event for "Ted Lasso" on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Television Academy in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
INDIANAPOLIS — Famed musician Lisa Loeb has taken to social media for help in tracking down a guitar that she says was stolen while in Indianapolis this week.

Loeb, who performed Monday night at the new Hendricks Live! venue in Plainfield, says her Taylor 512-C with gold tuners was stolen in its pink and red soft case from the Conrad Hotel in downtown Indianapolis.

A police report matching the location and time frame lists the guitar as being worth $4,000.

Loeb, best known for her hit song "Stay (I Missed You)", asked followers to reach out at webmaster@lisaloeb.com if they have any information.

Anonymous tipsters can contact IMPD by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

