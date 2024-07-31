Musician Lisa Loeb says acoustic guitar was stolen at Conrad Hotel in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Famed musician Lisa Loeb has taken to social media for help in tracking down a guitar that she says was stolen while in Indianapolis this week.

Loeb, who performed Monday night at the new Hendricks Live! venue in Plainfield, says her Taylor 512-C with gold tuners was stolen in its pink and red soft case from the Conrad Hotel in downtown Indianapolis.

PLEASE HELP! My guitar was stolen in Indianapolis outside the Conrad Hotel around 2pm today (7/20/2024) Please keep an eye out for it. It is a Taylor 512-C (#9765) with gold tuners and it was in my pink and red soft case. If you have ANY info please email at… pic.twitter.com/otwYvRIxXN — Lisa Loeb (@LisaLoeb) July 31, 2024

A police report matching the location and time frame lists the guitar as being worth $4,000.

Loeb, best known for her hit song "Stay (I Missed You)", asked followers to reach out at webmaster@lisaloeb.com if they have any information.

Anonymous tipsters can contact IMPD by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.