'My King': Family mourns slain Indianapolis rapper Playbwoi Tha Great

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indianapolis is mourning the loss of local rapper and producer Cornell Davis, known to fans as Playbwoi Tha Great, after he was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Davis, 37, was found with gunshot wounds inside a home on the 6000 block of Windsor Avenue, IMPD Officer Richard Ray said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Unfortunately tonight we have a homicide,” Ray said. “Officers were called to the 6000 block of Windsor Avenue on the report of a person shot, to find an individual inside with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.That individual was pronounced deceased on the scene.”

Police interviewed one person of interest and released them, Ray said. The investigation continues.

‘My King’: Mother remembers son’s rise in music

Davis’ mother, Jeanetta Leshore, said she was her son’s biggest supporter.

“That’s Playbwoi, my son… My King,” Leshore said. “I was his number one fan. I used to pass out his CDs. I was selling your CDs. I was going to get the CD stamps and printed. That’s how much of a big supporter I was.”

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Mother of slain Indianapolis rapper speaks about son's death

Leshore said Davis worked with and drew interest from major artists.

“Rick Ross wanted to sign him. Young Jeezy wanted to buy one of his songs. He’s done music with Kevin Gates,” she said. “He was signed to Boosie. He called me. He said, ‘Mom, guess what, I just got signed to Boosie.’ I was so excited. I said he’s about to come up.”

At live shows, fans sang his lyrics back to him, she said. Davis commanded crowds across the city.

Family, friends call for support for son

Davis leaves behind two children. A 6-year-old son and a 17-year-old son who also raps, Leshore said.

“His son acts just like his daddy. He acts just like Playbwoi. As a matter of fact his name is Cowbwoi,” she said.

Le'Deana Brown, of Midwest Leak Magazine, said the community should rally around Davis’ son.

“I think that we should be pouring all the love into his son and elevating him as much as we can and keeping him up,” Brown said.

‘Let my son rest in peace’

Leshore said their last phone call ended the way it always did.

“Before we get off the phone I always heard that soft voice, ‘Mama I love you,’ and I didn’t know that was gonna be the last time I’d hear that voice,” she said.

She asked the public to stop spreading rumors online as police investigate.

“I know people put false information on social media but stop the rumors. Let my son rest in peace,” Leshore said. Stop spreading rumors.”

During the interview, she turned to an image of her son to say goodbye.

“I’ll always keep you in my heart. Until we meet again. I love you, I love you.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IMPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

