Nakota Kelly's mom sues DCS for failing to protect him from father

INDIANAPOLIS — Nakota Kelly told his mother that his father was going to hurt him during their next court-ordered weekend visit.

“Oh, I’m dead,” the 10-year-old told Hayley Kelly in July 2020, just days before he went to his father’s Indianapolis apartment. “Don’t expect me to come home. My dad is going to kill me.”

Hayley Kelly told the Indiana Department of Child Services what her son had said, but according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, officials did nothing to protect him from the man accused of killing him.

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Hayley Kelly stands in her son's bedroom, which hasn't changed much since 10-year-old Nakota Kelly last slept here a year ago. Nakota was allegedly killed by his father during a weekend visit in July 2020. Anothy Dibiah has been charged with murder in Marion Superior Court.

Marion County prosecutors say Anthony Dibiah killed Nakota at a west-side apartment on July 18, 2020. Attorney Robert Turner called the boy's death "foreseeable and preventable."

"Defendant DCS had a duty to care for and protect the minor child, Nakota Kelly... that said duty of care was breached by DCS," Turner wrote in the five-page complaint filed in Marion Superior Court. "but for the breach of the duty of care by DCS the injuries, suffering, death and damages to Nakota Kelly would not have occurred."

Hayley Kelly's wrongful death and negligence lawsuit names DCS and Dibiah as defendants. She is seeking unspecified damages.

Dibiah, prosecutors say, smothered his son on July 18, 2020, disposed of the body and fled Indianapolis. He drove through Indiana and Illinois before police caught him the next day in Missouri, according to court records.

Provided by Hayley Kelly Nakota Kelly

Detectives found blood and other evidence of the boy's death in Dibiah's apartment near West 10th Street and I-465.

Authorities have not found Nakota's body.

Read the WRTV exclusive Nakota's story:

Part 1 | Love and lies: How a single mom from Wabash fell in love with a man with five names;

Part 2 | 'Unsubstantiated': DCS investigated at least five abuse complaints against Nakota Kelly's father;

Part 3 | The last visit: Nakota Kelly's short life ends in violence at his father's home

Dibiah was charged with murder in Nakota's death. He has been held in the Marion County Jail since Aug. 2, 2020, records show. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 23.

WRTV has reached out to a spokesman for DCS and Dibiah's attorney for comment.

Provided by Hayley Kelly Anthony Dibiah

Contact WRTV reporter Vic Ryckaert at victor.ryckaert@wrtv.com or on Twitter: @vicryc.

