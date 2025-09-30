Near west side shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Indianapolis' near west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1300 block of N Concord Street at approximately 1:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim with gunshot wounds in the backyard of a residence. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, a second person, also an adult male with gunshot wounds, walked into Eskenazi Hospital. Police believe this victim is connected to the Concord Street incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone to come forward with information by contacting the IMPD homicide unit at 317-327-3475.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.