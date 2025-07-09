Neglect charges filed against guardian after Indy shooting leaves man critical

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is being charged with neglect and other charges after a shooting that left one man critically injured.

Court records show 32-year-old Candice Ellis Strayhorn is charged with assisting a criminal, neglect of a dependent, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, on July 3, officers responded to reports of a large disturbance involving approximately 50 people and multiple firearms in the 4000 block of Meadows Way.

As officers approached the scene, they heard gunfire nearby and quickly rushed toward the source. They found a man in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, who was subsequently transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

During the investigation, officers followed a blood trail that led them to an apartment where they encountered an armed juvenile, who was detained for questioning.

Additionally, an adult male suspected of being involved in the shooting was located and taken into custody inside the apartment.

Police said at least six juveniles were found inside the residence alongside the armed suspect.

Candice Ellis Strayhorn was identified as the legal guardian of at least one of the juveniles present at the scene.