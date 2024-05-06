Neighbors calling for change following multiple shootings outside Indy strip club

INDIANAPOLIS — Gun fire ringing out outside a southeast side strip club on three separate occasions in the last 30 days, has neighbors calling for change.

“I have to lay on top of him if we are here because every night on Thursday nights its gun shots,” Desiree McCormack, told WRTV.

McCormack lives across the street from Club Paradise. Police reports show that IMPD has responded to Club Paradise three times in the last 30 days for a person shot.

“Close it down – it’s not fair to the people who live across the street,” One neighbor told WRTV. Mathew Gallagher even says a bullet came through his living room window following a shooting on April 10th.

Doorbell ringer footage on three separate dates shows shooting from the club's parking lot.

“The situation has gotten out of control,” Gallagher told

WRTV on Monday. WRTV cameras captured officers going inside club paradise Monday afternoon.

What was uncovered – remains to be seen. Neighbors just hope – they can start to sleep easy again at nights.

“Close it down please,” Charity Schultz concluded.

The Marion County Alcoholic Beverage Board met Monday to consider renewing the bar’s liquor license. The status of Monday’s hearing hasn’t been announced.